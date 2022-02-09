CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Norn-Nanta House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
คะแนนจาก
248
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Situated in Wua Lai, Norn-Nanta House is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2.2 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Norn-Nanta House offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Norn-Nanta House the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

38/2 Nantaram Rd., T.Hai Ya, A.Muang, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

