CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Norn-Nanta House - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
waardering met
248 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Norn-Nanta House - Image 0
Norn-Nanta House - Image 1
Norn-Nanta House - Image 2
Norn-Nanta House - Image 3
Norn-Nanta House - Image 4
Norn-Nanta House - Image 5
+14 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Wua Lai, Norn-Nanta House is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. The excitement of the city center is only 2.2 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Norn-Nanta House offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Norn-Nanta House the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Norn-Nanta House , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Norn-Nanta House
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

38/2 Nantaram Rd., T.Hai Ya, A.Muang, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU