CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

iSilver Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
คะแนนจาก
190
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
iSilver Hotel - Image 0
iSilver Hotel - Image 1
iSilver Hotel - Image 2
iSilver Hotel - Image 3
iSilver Hotel - Image 4
iSilver Hotel - Image 5
+17 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, iSilver Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The property lies 0.8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by iSilver Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage to ensure the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden. iSilver Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

16/1 Wualai Soi 3, Wualai Road, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

