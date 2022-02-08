CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

iSilver Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

190 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Mai, iSilver Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The property lies 0.8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by iSilver Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage to ensure the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden. iSilver Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

주소 /지도

16/1 Wualai Soi 3, Wualai Road, Wua Lai, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

