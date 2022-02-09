CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

At Home Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9
คะแนนจาก
42
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, At Home Chiang Mai is located in the Huay Kaew area of Chiang Mai. The hotel lies 4.5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With the city's main attractions such as Wat Chet Yot (Wat Maha Photharam), Chedi Jedyod Temple, Maya Lifestyle Shopping Center within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Home Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, elevator. The ambiance of At Home Chiang Mai is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center. Whatever your purpose of visit, At Home Chiang Mai is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

29/23 T.Chang Phuak, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

