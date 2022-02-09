CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

At Home Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.9

42 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
At Home Chiang Mai - Image 0
At Home Chiang Mai - Image 1
At Home Chiang Mai - Image 2
At Home Chiang Mai - Image 3
At Home Chiang Mai - Image 4
At Home Chiang Mai - Image 5
+18 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, At Home Chiang Mai is located in the Huay Kaew area of Chiang Mai. The hotel lies 4.5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With the city's main attractions such as Wat Chet Yot (Wat Maha Photharam), Chedi Jedyod Temple, Maya Lifestyle Shopping Center within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. At Home Chiang Mai also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, elevator. The ambiance of At Home Chiang Mai is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center. Whatever your purpose of visit, At Home Chiang Mai is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
At Home Chiang Mai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 At Home Chiang Mai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

29/23 T.Chang Phuak, A.Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU