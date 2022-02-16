PHUKET TEST & GO

Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel - Khon Kaen Sandbox Hotel

Khon Kaen
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in Thailand’s northeast region, Khon Kaen is a historic city with many museums, temples, shrines and other tourist destinations to attract visitors. The 320 guest rooms and suites at Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel make for a perfect base to explore the region. When the time comes to unwind back at the hotel, guests can enjoy working out at the fitness center, swimming, checking their email at the Internet Bar, dancing the night away in the Zolid Discotheque, or singing at the Showtime Karaoke Hall. Dining options include authentic Chinese dishes at the Tycoon Restaurant. Banquet facilities and a business center are also available. Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

Adres / kaart

260 Srichan Road, Naimuang District, Amphur Muang, Khon Kaen Shopping Center, Khon Kaen, Thailand

