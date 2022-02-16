PHUKET TEST & GO

Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel - Khon Kaen Sandbox Hotel

Khon Kaen
8
通过
1922条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel - Image 0
Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel - Image 1
Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel - Image 2
Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel - Image 3
Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel - Image 4
Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel - Image 5
+30 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Thailand’s northeast region, Khon Kaen is a historic city with many museums, temples, shrines and other tourist destinations to attract visitors. The 320 guest rooms and suites at Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel make for a perfect base to explore the region. When the time comes to unwind back at the hotel, guests can enjoy working out at the fitness center, swimming, checking their email at the Internet Bar, dancing the night away in the Zolid Discotheque, or singing at the Showtime Karaoke Hall. Dining options include authentic Chinese dishes at the Tycoon Restaurant. Banquet facilities and a business center are also available. Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Charoenthanikhonkaen Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

260 Srichan Road, Naimuang District, Amphur Muang, Khon Kaen Shopping Center, Khon Kaen, Thailand

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU