더 브리자 비치 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.7

799 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 3, 2022
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 0
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 1
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 2
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 3
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 4
The Briza Beach Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Briza Beach Resort는 인기 있는 차웽 해변(Chaweng Beach)에 위치해 있으며, 쇼핑가, 바, 레스토랑, 차웽이 세계적으로 유명한 활기찬 야간 오락거리에서 도보로 단 10분 거리에 있습니다. 이 모든 것이 코사무이의 부티크 공항에서 15분 이내 거리에 있습니다. 81개의 아름답게 디자인된 빌라로 모든 손님의 개별 취향을 만족시키는 Briza Beach Resort는 차웽이 제공하는 모든 것에 가깝고 휴식을 취하기에 완벽한 장소입니다. 리조트의 빌라 디자인은 침실 1개, 침실 2개 및 리조트 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공하는 최대 6인용 싱글 빌라를 제공합니다. 리조트 전체는 차웽의 주요 명소까지 쉽게 이동할 수 있는 평화롭고 편안한 해변 오아시스를 제공합니다. Briza Beach Resort는 멋진 코사무이를 탐험하기에 완벽한 거점입니다.

더 브리자 비치 리조트
173/22 Moo 2 Tambol Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

