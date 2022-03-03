SAMUI TEST & GO

The Briza Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.7
rating with
799 reviews
Updated on March 3, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Briza Beach Resort is located on the popular Chaweng Beach, only a 10-minute walk from shopping, bars and restaurants and the vibrant nightlife for which Chaweng is world famous. All of this is within a 15-minutes journey from Koh Samui’s boutique airport. With 81 beautifully designed villas that cater to all guest's individual tastes, The Briza Beach Resort is the perfect place to relax whilst being close to all that Chaweng has to offer. The resort's villa designs offer one bedroom, two bedrooms and a single villa for up to 6 people with free WiFi throughout the resort. The entire resort offers guests a peaceful and relaxed beachfront oasis within easy reach of the main attractions of Chaweng. The Briza Beach Resort is the perfect base from which to explore stunning Koh Samui.

Address / Map

173/22 Moo 2 Tambol Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

