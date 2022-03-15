라마다 바이 윈덤 아오낭 크라비 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
크라비 국제공항에서 약 40분 거리에 위치한 이 고급스러운 4성급 숙박 시설은 아오낭의 무성한 녹색 식물과 관목이 우거진 열대 풍경에 자리 잡고 있습니다. 해변까지 도보 거리에 있는 리조트는 긴장을 풀고 도시의 태양과 명소를 만끽할 수 있는 완벽한 휴양지입니다. 모든 객실은 넓고 현대적인 시설과 함께 밝고 현대적인 장식으로 꾸며져 있어 편안한 숙박을 제공합니다. 가까운 거리에는 Nopparat Thara 국립공원, Railay 해변, Tiger Cove, Shell Fossil Beach Cemetery와 같은 지역 명소가 있습니다. 중앙 위치, 헌신적인 직원, 일류 시설을 자랑하는 Ramada by Wyndham Aonang Krabi는 오랫동안 여행객들에게 사랑받아 왔습니다.