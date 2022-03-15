KRABI TEST & GO

奥南甲米华美达酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.6
通过
907条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家豪华的 4 星级酒店距离甲米国际机场约 40 分钟路程，位于奥南（Ao Nang）的热带景观中，拥有郁郁葱葱的绿色植物和灌木。度假村距海滩仅几步之遥，是放松身心、享受阳光和城市风光的完美度假胜地。所有客房均宽敞，拥有明亮的现代装饰和现代设施，为客人提供舒适的住宿。附近有几个当地景点，如诺帕拉塔拉国家公园、莱利海滩、老虎湾和贝壳化石海滩公墓。 Ramada by Wyndham Aonang Krabi 享有中心位置、敬业的员工和一流的设施，长期以来一直是旅行者的最爱。

如果您是奥南甲米华美达酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 奥南甲米华美达酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

109 Moo 3, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

