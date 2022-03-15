奥南甲米华美达酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
这家豪华的 4 星级酒店距离甲米国际机场约 40 分钟路程，位于奥南（Ao Nang）的热带景观中，拥有郁郁葱葱的绿色植物和灌木。度假村距海滩仅几步之遥，是放松身心、享受阳光和城市风光的完美度假胜地。所有客房均宽敞，拥有明亮的现代装饰和现代设施，为客人提供舒适的住宿。附近有几个当地景点，如诺帕拉塔拉国家公园、莱利海滩、老虎湾和贝壳化石海滩公墓。 Ramada by Wyndham Aonang Krabi 享有中心位置、敬业的员工和一流的设施，长期以来一直是旅行者的最爱。