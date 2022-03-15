KRABI TEST & GO

Ramada by Wyndham Aonang Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.6
rating with
907 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Situated about 40 minutes away from Krabi International Airport, this luxurious 4-star accommodation lies on a tropical landscape with lush green plants and shrubs in Ao Nang. Within walking distance to the beach, the resort is a perfect getaway destination to unwind and soak up the sun and sights of the city. All rooms are spacious, furnished with bright contemporary décor along with modern facilities to provide guests with a comfortable stay. In close proximity are a couple of local attractions such as Nopparat Thara National Park, Railay Beach, Tiger Cove, and Shell Fossil Beach Cemetery. Boasting a central location, a dedicated staff, and first rate facilities, Ramada by Wyndham Aonang Krabi has long been a favorite among travelers.

109 Moo 3, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

