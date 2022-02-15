KRABI TEST & GO

마리타임 파크 & 스파 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
6.8

776 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

아름다운 남부 크라비 지방의 중심부에 위치한 4성급 Maritime Park & Spa Resort(SHA Plus+)는 모든 편안함을 제공하는 221개의 고급스러운 객실과 스위트룸을 제공합니다. 이 리조트는 숲으로 덮인 산, 깨끗한 석호 및 울창한 자체 정원의 전망을 제공합니다. 안다만해와 국립공원을 둘러싸고 있는 해변과도 가깝습니다. 비즈니스 여행객을 위해 리조트는 최대 1,000명을 수용할 수 있는 컨벤션 센터를 포함한 우수한 비즈니스 시설을 제공합니다. 레스토랑은 석호의 전망을 제공하며 마스터 셰프가 준비한 맛있는 해산물을 제공합니다. 25에이커의 열대 정원에는 수영장, 스파, 사이클링 트랙이 있습니다. Maritime Park & Spa Resort(SHA Plus+) 숙박을 예약하려면 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 사용하십시오.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
마리타임 파크 & 스파 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 마리타임 파크 & 스파 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

1 Tungfah Road, Muang, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

