Maritime Park & Spa Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
6.8
rating with
776 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located in the heart of the beautiful southern province of Krabi, the 4-star Maritime Park & Spa Resort (SHA Plus+) provides 221 luxurious appointed rooms and suites that offer all comforts. The resort offers views of the forest-clad mountains, pristine lagoons, and its own lush gardens. It is also close to the beaches that rim the Andaman Sea and the national parks. For the business traveler, the resort offers superior business facilities, including a convention center that holds up to 1,000 guests. The restaurant offers a view of the lagoon and serves delicious seafood prepared by master chefs. Among its 25 acres of tropical gardens are a pool, spa, and a cycling track. To book your stay at Maritime Park & Spa Resort (SHA Plus+), please use our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

1 Tungfah Road, Muang, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

