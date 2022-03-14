Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in directly on the southern end of Ko Lanta's Pra Ae Beach, Lanta Castaway Beach Resort features a garden and comfortable sun lounging areas by the beach. Free WiFi and parking are available. All rooms and bungalows are fitted with air conditioning, a fan and cable TV. There is a kettle, a mini-bar and a patio. Included in the private bathroom are a shower, free toiletries and a hairdryer. It is a 4.3 mi drive from Saladan Pier. Lanta Castaway Beach Resort has a tour desk where guests can make arrangements for excursions and dove trips. Meals can be enjoyed at the on-site restaurant.

SHOW ALL HOTELS 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Lanta Castaway Beach Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Lanta Castaway Beach Resort 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.