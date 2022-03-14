KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.9
คะแนนจาก
80
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 14, 2022
Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Image 0
Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Image 1
Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Image 2
Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Image 3
Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Image 4
Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Image 5
+4 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in directly on the southern end of Ko Lanta's Pra Ae Beach, Lanta Castaway Beach Resort features a garden and comfortable sun lounging areas by the beach. Free WiFi and parking are available.

All rooms and bungalows are fitted with air conditioning, a fan and cable TV. There is a kettle, a mini-bar and a patio. Included in the private bathroom are a shower, free toiletries and a hairdryer.

It is a 4.3 mi drive from Saladan Pier.

Lanta Castaway Beach Resort has a tour desk where guests can make arrangements for excursions and dove trips. Meals can be enjoyed at the on-site restaurant.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

299 Moo 2 Saladan Lanta Krabi, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

