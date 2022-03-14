KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Castaway Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.9

80レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in directly on the southern end of Ko Lanta's Pra Ae Beach, Lanta Castaway Beach Resort features a garden and comfortable sun lounging areas by the beach. Free WiFi and parking are available.

All rooms and bungalows are fitted with air conditioning, a fan and cable TV. There is a kettle, a mini-bar and a patio. Included in the private bathroom are a shower, free toiletries and a hairdryer.

It is a 4.3 mi drive from Saladan Pier.

Lanta Castaway Beach Resort has a tour desk where guests can make arrangements for excursions and dove trips. Meals can be enjoyed at the on-site restaurant.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Lanta Castaway Beach Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

299 Moo 2 Saladan Lanta Krabi, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

