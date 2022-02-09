CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

ibis Styles Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8

2598 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
ibis Styles Chiang Mai - Image 0
ibis Styles Chiang Mai - Image 1
ibis Styles Chiang Mai - Image 2
ibis Styles Chiang Mai - Image 3
ibis Styles Chiang Mai - Image 4
ibis Styles Chiang Mai - Image 5
+44 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2011, ibis Styles Chiang Mai is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The property provides accommodation just 20 minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport and Chiang Mai Railway station. Conveniently situated at Phucome intersection, just 5 minutes by foot to Chiang Mai University and a short drive to town, Chiang Mai Zoo and the popular art and entertainment district of Nimmanhemin Road, the hotel is a popular choice for business and leisure travelers. Apart from an international restaurant, it offers free Wi-Fi in rooms and around the hotel. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Accor Hotels experience await you at the ibis Styles Chiang Mai Hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. The ambiance of ibis Styles Chiang Mai Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at ibis Styles Chiang Mai Hotel.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
ibis Styles Chiang Mai 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 ibis Styles Chiang Mai
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

7/9 Moo 1 Kanklongchonpratan Rd., Changpuak, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU