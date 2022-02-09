CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

ibis Styles Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8
waardering met
2598 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2011, ibis Styles Chiang Mai is a distinct addition to Chiang Mai and a smart choice for travelers. The property provides accommodation just 20 minutes from Chiang Mai International Airport and Chiang Mai Railway station. Conveniently situated at Phucome intersection, just 5 minutes by foot to Chiang Mai University and a short drive to town, Chiang Mai Zoo and the popular art and entertainment district of Nimmanhemin Road, the hotel is a popular choice for business and leisure travelers. Apart from an international restaurant, it offers free Wi-Fi in rooms and around the hotel. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Accor Hotels experience await you at the ibis Styles Chiang Mai Hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. The ambiance of ibis Styles Chiang Mai Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at ibis Styles Chiang Mai Hotel.

Adres / kaart

7/9 Moo 1 Kanklongchonpratan Rd., Changpuak, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Populaire filters

