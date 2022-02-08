Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 골든 베이 코티지 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 골든 베이 코티지 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Golden Bay Cottage is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



Golden Bay Cottage는 란타섬의 자연 환경 속에서 완벽한 휴양지를 제공합니다. 31개의 방갈로는 모두 밝으며 차분하고 깔끔한 느낌입니다. 각 객실은 전통 예술과 현지 수공예품으로 보완된 현대적인 스타일로 장식되어 있지만 즐거움을 위한 서양식 안락함이 있습니다. 호텔은 윈드서핑, 스노클링, 카누, 범선, 마사지 트리트먼트 프로그램 등 고객의 휴식을 극대화하기 위해 다양한 시설을 제공합니다. 도시 생활에서 벗어나 코 란타의 마법 같은 해변은 당신의 휴가를 절대 잊지 못할 추억으로 만들어 드립니다.

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰