Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Golden Bay Cottage in a prioritized manner, and Golden Bay Cottage will directly collect payment from you.

Golden Bay Cottage is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

The Golden Bay Cottage provides itself a perfect getaway among natural surroundings of Koh Lanta. All of the 31 bungalows are bright with a soothing, uncluttered feel. Each room is decorated in contemporary style, complemented by traditional art and locally made handicrafts, but with the Western comforts for your pleasure. A range of facilities the hotel provides to maximize guests' relaxation includes wind surfing, snorkeling, canoes, sailing boat, and massage treatment programs. Away from city life, the magical beach of Koh Lanta makes your holiday absolutely unforgettable.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Golden Bay Cottage, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Golden Bay Cottage SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.