Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にゴールデンベイコテージ 直接連絡し、 ゴールデンベイコテージが直接支払いを回収します。

Golden Bay Cottage is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

ゴールデンベイコテージは、ランタ島の自然環境の中で完璧な休暇を提供します。 31棟のバンガローはすべて明るく、落ち着いたすっきりとした雰囲気です。各部屋は現代的なスタイルで装飾され、伝統的な芸術と地元で作られた手工芸品で補完されていますが、あなたの喜びのために西洋の快適さを備えています。ホテルがゲストのリラクゼーションを最大化するために提供するさまざまな施設には、ウィンドサーフィン、シュノーケリング、カヌー、帆船、マッサージトリートメントプログラムが含まれます。都会の生活から離れて、ランタ島の魔法のビーチはあなたの休日を絶対に忘れられないものにします。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい ゴールデンベイコテージゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す ゴールデンベイコテージ すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。