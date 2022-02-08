CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Flora Creek - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

979 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Flora Creek is located in the Hang Dong area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Flora Creek also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service are just a few of the facilities that set Flora Creek apart from other hotels in the city. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, free welcome drink, private entrance. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Flora Creek.

주소 /지도

90 moo.4, Bangpong, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

