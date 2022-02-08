CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Flora Creek - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8

979レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Flora Creek - Image 0
Flora Creek - Image 1
Flora Creek - Image 2
Flora Creek - Image 3
Flora Creek - Image 4
Flora Creek - Image 5
+31 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Flora Creek is located in the Hang Dong area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Flora Creek also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service are just a few of the facilities that set Flora Creek apart from other hotels in the city. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, free welcome drink, private entrance. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Flora Creek.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Flora Creekゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Flora Creek
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

90 moo.4, Bangpong, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU