CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Flora Creek - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
rating with
979 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Flora Creek - Image 0
Flora Creek - Image 1
Flora Creek - Image 2
Flora Creek - Image 3
Flora Creek - Image 4
Flora Creek - Image 5
+31 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Flora Creek is located in the Hang Dong area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Flora Creek also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service are just a few of the facilities that set Flora Creek apart from other hotels in the city. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, free welcome drink, private entrance. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Flora Creek.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Flora Creek, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Flora Creek
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

90 moo.4, Bangpong, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU