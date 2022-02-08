아오낭 부리 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

노파라타라 해변에서 가깝고 아오낭 해변에서 5분 거리에 있는 이 편안한 리조트는 크라비에서의 체류에 이상적입니다. 리조트는 해변 맞은편에 위치한 야외 레스토랑에서 하루 종일 식사를 제공합니다. 다양한 태국, 중국, 서양 특선 요리가 하루 종일 제공됩니다. 여가를 위해 120제곱미터 규모의 수영장과 풀사이드 바가 있습니다. 휴가 기간 동안 휴식을 취하는 데 도움이 되는 마사지와 다양한 트리트먼트를 제공하는 구내 스파도 있습니다. 기타 시설 및 서비스로는 픽업 서비스, 투어 데스크, 세탁 서비스, 에어컨과 완비된 욕실이 있는 객실이 있습니다. 아오낭 부리 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 쉽게 예약할 수 있습니다. 보안 온라인 예약 양식에 여행 날짜를 입력하세요.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 아오낭 부리 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 아오낭 부리 리조트 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.