KRABI TEST & GO

アオナンブリリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.7

2442レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ノッパラッタラビーチの近く、アオナンビーチから5分の場所にあるこの快適なリゾートは、クラビでの滞在に理想的です。リゾートでは、ビーチの向かいにあるオープンエアのレストランで終日食事を楽しめます。さまざまなタイ料理、中華料理、西洋料理を終日提供しています。レクリエーションのために、120平方メートルのスイミングプールとプールサイドバーがあります。敷地内には、休暇中にリラックスできるマッサージやさまざまなトリートメントを提供するスパもあります。その他の施設とサービスには、ピックアップサービス、ツアーデスク、ランドリーサービス、エアコンと設備の整ったバスルーム付きの客室が含まれます。アオナンブリリゾート（SHA Plus +）は予約が簡単です。安全なオンライン予約フォームに旅行日を入力するだけです。

すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

118 Moo 3, T. Aonang, A. Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

