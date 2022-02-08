KRABI TEST & GO

Aonang Buri Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.7
rating with
2442 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Located close to Nopparattara Beach and five minutes from Ao Nang Beach, this comfortable resort is ideal for your stay in Krabi. The resort offers all-day dining at its open-air restaurant located opposite the beach. A range of Thai, Chinese, and Western specialties are offered throughout the day. For recreation, there is a 120-sqm swimming pool and poolside bar. There is also a spa on-site offering massages and a range of treatments to help you relax during your vacation. Other facilities and services include a pick-up service, a tour desk, laundry service, and rooms with air conditioning and fully equipped bathrooms. Aonang Buri Resort (SHA Plus+) is easy to book. Just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

118 Moo 3, T. Aonang, A. Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

