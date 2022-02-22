아오낭 클리프 뷰 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 리조트는 인기 있는 리조트 타운인 크라비의 주요 해변에 위치해 있습니다. 리조트에서 해변은 물론 인근의 쇼핑 및 식사 장소까지 쉽게 걸어갈 수 있습니다. 인근의 란타 섬에서 관광부터 다이빙과 카약까지 크라비에서 할 일이 많습니다. 리조트의 객실은 넓고 모든 객실에는 실내 금고가 있습니다. 위도와 경도라는 독창적인 이름의 레스토랑은 안다만 해가 내려다보이는 구내에 있습니다. 아오낭 클리프 뷰 리조트(SHA Plus+)는 비교할 수 없는 휴식을 위한 완벽한 곳입니다. Ao Nang Cliff View Resort(SHA Plus+)를 예약하려면 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하십시오.

