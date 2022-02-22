KRABI TEST & GO

アオナンクリフビューリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.7

1960レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

このリゾートは、人気のリゾートタウン、クラビのメインビーチにあります。リゾートからは、ビーチや周辺のショッピングやダイニング施設まで徒歩で簡単に行くことができます。クラビでは、近くのランタ島での観光からダイビング、カヤックまで、やることがたくさんあります。リゾートの客室は広々としており、全室に室内金庫が付いています。アンダマン海を見下ろす、クリエイティブな名前のLatitude andLongitudeというレストランが敷地内にあります。アオナンクリフビューリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、比類のないリラクゼーションに最適です。ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信して、アオナンクリフビューリゾート（SHA Plus +）を予約してください。

住所/地図

10/5 Soi 11, Moo 2 aonang Muang Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

