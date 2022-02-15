HUA HIN TEST & GO

Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.6

4348 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Close your eyes and transport yourself to an ancient Thai village. That’s the feeling you’re likely to get if you book a room at the Anantara Hua Hin Resort (SHA Plus+). Situated on the Gulf of Thailand, this resort has two infinity-edged, beachfront pools and a central location near the city’s famed night market. Accommodation includes 12 deluxe suites and a variety of lagoon rooms, while dining options are almost limitless and feature Thai and Italian specialties. Outside the resort, sightseers will want to visit the many ancient temples in the area while more adventurous guests have plenty of options including kayaking and mountain biking. Golfers will love the fact that six top-quality golf courses can be found in the area. Reservations at Anantara Hua Hin Resort (SHA Plus+) are simple via secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.

주소 /지도

43/1 Phetkasem Beach Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

