Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.6
Bewertung mit
4348 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Close your eyes and transport yourself to an ancient Thai village. That’s the feeling you’re likely to get if you book a room at the Anantara Hua Hin Resort (SHA Plus+). Situated on the Gulf of Thailand, this resort has two infinity-edged, beachfront pools and a central location near the city’s famed night market. Accommodation includes 12 deluxe suites and a variety of lagoon rooms, while dining options are almost limitless and feature Thai and Italian specialties. Outside the resort, sightseers will want to visit the many ancient temples in the area while more adventurous guests have plenty of options including kayaking and mountain biking. Golfers will love the fact that six top-quality golf courses can be found in the area. Reservations at Anantara Hua Hin Resort (SHA Plus+) are simple via secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.

SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

43/1 Phetkasem Beach Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

