HUA HIN TEST & GO

Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.6
通过
4348条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 0
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 1
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 2
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 3
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 4
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 5
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Close your eyes and transport yourself to an ancient Thai village. That’s the feeling you’re likely to get if you book a room at the Anantara Hua Hin Resort (SHA Plus+). Situated on the Gulf of Thailand, this resort has two infinity-edged, beachfront pools and a central location near the city’s famed night market. Accommodation includes 12 deluxe suites and a variety of lagoon rooms, while dining options are almost limitless and feature Thai and Italian specialties. Outside the resort, sightseers will want to visit the many ancient temples in the area while more adventurous guests have plenty of options including kayaking and mountain biking. Golfers will love the fact that six top-quality golf courses can be found in the area. Reservations at Anantara Hua Hin Resort (SHA Plus+) are simple via secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Anantara Hua Hin Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Anantara Hua Hin Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

43/1 Phetkasem Beach Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8

958 评论
฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8

232 评论
฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8

29 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU