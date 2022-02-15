HUA HIN TEST & GO

Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.6

4348レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 0
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 1
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 2
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 3
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 4
Anantara Hua Hin Resort - Image 5
+39 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Close your eyes and transport yourself to an ancient Thai village. That’s the feeling you’re likely to get if you book a room at the Anantara Hua Hin Resort (SHA Plus+). Situated on the Gulf of Thailand, this resort has two infinity-edged, beachfront pools and a central location near the city’s famed night market. Accommodation includes 12 deluxe suites and a variety of lagoon rooms, while dining options are almost limitless and feature Thai and Italian specialties. Outside the resort, sightseers will want to visit the many ancient temples in the area while more adventurous guests have plenty of options including kayaking and mountain biking. Golfers will love the fact that six top-quality golf courses can be found in the area. Reservations at Anantara Hua Hin Resort (SHA Plus+) are simple via secure online booking form. Just enter your desired dates and submit.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Anantara Hua Hin Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Anantara Hua Hin Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

43/1 Phetkasem Beach Road, Hua Hin, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
との評価
232 レビュー
から ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU