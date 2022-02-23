Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Only 8.8 km away, this 4.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.