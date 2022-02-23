CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
คะแนนจาก
909
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Only 8.8 km away, this 4.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

72 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd, T.Chang Pueak, A. Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

