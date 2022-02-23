CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
通过
909条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Image 0
Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Image 1
Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Image 2
Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Image 3
Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Image 4
Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Only 8.8 km away, this 4.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

72 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd, T.Chang Pueak, A. Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU