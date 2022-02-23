CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
waardering met
909 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 23, 2022
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Chiang Mai. Only 8.8 km away, this 4.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, ticket service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

Als u te gast was bij Wintree City Resort Chiang Mai , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
Adres / kaart

72 Chiangmai-Lampang Rd, T.Chang Pueak, A. Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
waardering met
381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
waardering met
65 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
waardering met
20 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
