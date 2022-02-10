KRABI TEST & GO

Sayang Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7

444レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 0
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 1
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 2
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 3
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 4
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 5
+19 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This budget resort offers rustic bungalows that are only steps from one of Koh Lanta’s best beaches. The Sayang Beach Resort is located on the quiet end of the two-kilometer stretch of Long Beach, giving guests direct access to the white sand beach and the Andaman Sea. The bungalows, with either air conditioning or a ceiling fan, are just steps from the beach and feature a private patio area with tables and chairs. The beach is extremely peaceful and idyllic, suitable for honeymooners and those looking for a quiet holiday away from large beach crowds. The beachfront restaurant offers a unique Thai-Indian fusion menu. Two computers with internet are available for guests’ use. The resort offers a twice daily complimentary transfer to the nearby Saladan village and pier.

住所/地図

72 Moo 3 , Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

