KRABI TEST & GO

Sayang Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7

444 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 0
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 1
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 2
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 3
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 4
Sayang Beach Resort - Image 5
+19 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This budget resort offers rustic bungalows that are only steps from one of Koh Lanta’s best beaches. The Sayang Beach Resort is located on the quiet end of the two-kilometer stretch of Long Beach, giving guests direct access to the white sand beach and the Andaman Sea. The bungalows, with either air conditioning or a ceiling fan, are just steps from the beach and feature a private patio area with tables and chairs. The beach is extremely peaceful and idyllic, suitable for honeymooners and those looking for a quiet holiday away from large beach crowds. The beachfront restaurant offers a unique Thai-Indian fusion menu. Two computers with internet are available for guests’ use. The resort offers a twice daily complimentary transfer to the nearby Saladan village and pier.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Sayang Beach Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Sayang Beach Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

72 Moo 3 , Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
평가
321 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
평가
1120 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
평가
92 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 란타
8.2
평가
330 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 하버 뷰 호텔
8.5
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 홀리데이 리조트
8.4
평가
1621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU