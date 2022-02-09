KRABI TEST & GO

The Palace Aonang Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
note avec
659 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
The Palace Aonang Resort - Image 0
The Palace Aonang Resort - Image 1
The Palace Aonang Resort - Image 2
The Palace Aonang Resort - Image 3
The Palace Aonang Resort - Image 4
The Palace Aonang Resort - Image 5
+8 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Palace Aonang Resort (SHA Plus+) features 41 well appointed and decorated rooms nestled amongst tropical plantation and unspoiled nature. Each of the rooms come equipped with modern appliances for your comfort and convenience. These include air conditioning and mini bars. Hotel facilities to be enjoyed while staying at The Palace Aonang Resort (SHA Plus+) can be found at the swimming pool, restaurant serving Thai fare, and massage service soothing over any aching joints. Krabi offers an array of exciting activities to be enjoyed, including trekking, diving and island excursions, all of which can be arranged from within the hotel.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de The Palace Aonang Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR The Palace Aonang Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

208/1 Moo 2, Muang Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Village de vacances Phra Nang Inn
7.9
note avec
2864 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
note avec
3503 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
note avec
634 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
note avec
1021 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La petite station balnéaire
8.1
note avec
900 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village Thaï de Chada
7.9
note avec
691 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas avec vue sur la falaise
9.1
note avec
221 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Krabi Aquamarine Resort
7.9
note avec
755 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU