The Palace Aonang Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Palace Aonang Resort (SHA Plus+) features 41 well appointed and decorated rooms nestled amongst tropical plantation and unspoiled nature. Each of the rooms come equipped with modern appliances for your comfort and convenience. These include air conditioning and mini bars. Hotel facilities to be enjoyed while staying at The Palace Aonang Resort (SHA Plus+) can be found at the swimming pool, restaurant serving Thai fare, and massage service soothing over any aching joints. Krabi offers an array of exciting activities to be enjoyed, including trekking, diving and island excursions, all of which can be arranged from within the hotel.

