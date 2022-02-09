KRABI TEST & GO

The Palace Aonang Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.1
通过
659条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+8 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Palace Aonang Resort (SHA Plus+) features 41 well appointed and decorated rooms nestled amongst tropical plantation and unspoiled nature. Each of the rooms come equipped with modern appliances for your comfort and convenience. These include air conditioning and mini bars. Hotel facilities to be enjoyed while staying at The Palace Aonang Resort (SHA Plus+) can be found at the swimming pool, restaurant serving Thai fare, and massage service soothing over any aching joints. Krabi offers an array of exciting activities to be enjoyed, including trekking, diving and island excursions, all of which can be arranged from within the hotel.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Palace Aonang Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Palace Aonang Resort
地址/地图

208/1 Moo 2, Muang Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

