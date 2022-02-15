PHUKET TEST & GO

Sai Kaew Beach Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
8.3
note avec
3957 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Sai Kaew Beach Resort - Image 0
Sai Kaew Beach Resort - Image 1
Sai Kaew Beach Resort - Image 2
Sai Kaew Beach Resort - Image 3
Sai Kaew Beach Resort - Image 4
Sai Kaew Beach Resort - Image 5
+29 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled on the beautiful sandy beach of Koh Samet, this luxurious, 4-star beach resort features 155 guestrooms, each furnished with a twist of traditional Thai and contemporary decor with all modern facilities to provide guests the utmost comfort. Home to the best parties and activities, guests to this tropical province can jet ski, play banana boat, go snorkeling, parachute, or simply lay out and tan! A whole slew of facilities and amenities are available and they include the likes of airport transfer, laundry service, a salon, safety deposit boxes, meeting facilities, and free Wi-Fi in all rooms. The hotel is also renowned for its dining experience with all the famous Thai dishes coming with a side order of palm trees, sand, and sea. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it’s no wonder guests keep returning to Sai Kaew Beach Resort (SHA Plus+).

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Sai Kaew Beach Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Sai Kaew Beach Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

8/1 Moo 4 Tumbon Phe Muang, Sai Kaew Beach, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

Filtres populaires

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU