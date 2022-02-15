Sai Kaew Beach Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled on the beautiful sandy beach of Koh Samet, this luxurious, 4-star beach resort features 155 guestrooms, each furnished with a twist of traditional Thai and contemporary decor with all modern facilities to provide guests the utmost comfort. Home to the best parties and activities, guests to this tropical province can jet ski, play banana boat, go snorkeling, parachute, or simply lay out and tan! A whole slew of facilities and amenities are available and they include the likes of airport transfer, laundry service, a salon, safety deposit boxes, meeting facilities, and free Wi-Fi in all rooms. The hotel is also renowned for its dining experience with all the famous Thai dishes coming with a side order of palm trees, sand, and sea. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it’s no wonder guests keep returning to Sai Kaew Beach Resort (SHA Plus+).