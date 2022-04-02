PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Royal Diamond Hotel - Phetchaburi Test & Go Hotel

Phetchaburi
7.1
note avec
347 avis
Mis à jour le April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Royal Diamond Hotel is ideally situated in Phetchaburi; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Phra Nakhon Kriri Historical Park, Mr. Bun Baked Banana Food Stall, Phrachomklao Hospital. At Royal Diamond Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Royal Diamond Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phetchaburi.

Adresse / Carte

555 Moo1, Petchakasem road, Tambon Rai Som, Amphur Mueang, Phetchaburi, Phetchaburi, Thailand, 76000

