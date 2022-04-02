Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Royal Diamond Hotel is ideally situated in Phetchaburi; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Phra Nakhon Kriri Historical Park, Mr. Bun Baked Banana Food Stall, Phrachomklao Hospital. At Royal Diamond Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Royal Diamond Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phetchaburi.
555 Moo1, Petchakasem road, Tambon Rai Som, Amphur Mueang, Phetchaburi, Phetchaburi, Thailand, 76000