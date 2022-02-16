Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Conveniently located in Chiang Rai, Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The city center is merely 3.0 Km away and the airport can be reached within 20 minutes. With the city's main attractions such as Doi Phrabat Temple, Chezmoi Handicraft, Sankhong Happy Street within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Rai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Rai.