PHUKET TEST & GO

Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.3
waardering met
940 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 16, 2022
Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort - Image 0
Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort - Image 1
Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort - Image 2
Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort - Image 3
Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort - Image 4
Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort - Image 5
+36 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Chiang Rai, Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The city center is merely 3.0 Km away and the airport can be reached within 20 minutes. With the city's main attractions such as Doi Phrabat Temple, Chezmoi Handicraft, Sankhong Happy Street within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Rai. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as garden. Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Rai.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Pan Kled Villa Eco Hill Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

481 Moo 24, Doi Kwoa Kwai Road, ,T. Rob Viang, A.Mueang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

Populaire filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU