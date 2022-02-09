Hua Hin Grand Hotel & Plaza - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hua Hin Grand Hotel & Plaza, located in Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 1.0 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. For those of you who want to venture out, Designer, Pone Kingpetch Monument, Western Tours are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Hua Hin Grand Hotel & Plaza, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Hua Hin Grand Hotel & Plaza.